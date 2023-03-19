Leeds out of relegation zone with 4-2 win over Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England :Leeds United earned a vital three points in their fight for Premier League survival with an entertaining 4-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, to ensure they head into the international break above the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison smashed home the opener for Leeds from near the penalty spot in the sixth minute after being picked out by Italian teenager Wilfried Gnonto's pinpoint cross.

Luke Ayling doubled the lead from a corner early in the second half when he lost his marker and sent a free header from close range past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa at the far post.

Leeds substitute Rasmus Kristensen added a third just after the hour mark from a tight angle after outmuscling Wolves defender Jonny.

Jonny pulled a goal back for Wolves three minutes later, curling home into an empty net from just inside the Leeds half after their goalkeeper Illan Meslier left his penalty area to head the ball clear and found himself stranded.

Matheus Cunha cut the deficit further with a deflected shot in the 73rd minute and Wolves pushed hard for an equaliser before Jonny was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge on Ayling that left the Leeds fullback writhing in agony.

The sending off in the 84th minute took the wind out of Wolves' sails and substitute Rodrigo chipped Sa to score Leeds' fourth in the seventh minute of injury time, despite referee Michael Salisbury being asked by VAR to check for a foul in the build-up.

Salisbury was advised to check the pitchside monitor for a tug on Wolves winger Adama Traore's shirt, but the official decided Rodrigo's strike should stand despite the clear contact.

The decision, one of several that went against Wolves, including a shout for a penalty in the first half, enraged the home side and unused substitute Matheus Nunes became their second player to be sent off, this time for protesting.

Leeds, who started the day second-bottom in the table, climbed five places to 14th after registering just their sixth league win of the season and second since manager Javi Gracia took over at the end of February. Wolves stayed in 13th place.