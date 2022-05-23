Leeds owner backs Marsch, says will improve squad after avoiding relegation

LONDON : Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has pledged to work with manager Jesse Marsch on improving the squad for next season after they narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of the Premier League campaign.

Leeds went into the final day in the bottom three but their late 2-1 win over Brentford, coupled with Burnley's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, meant they stayed up.

"This has been a painful season for everyone, from the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle," wrote Radrizzani in a message to supporters.

“The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.”

Leeds fired Marcelo Bielsa in February as defeats began to mount and their relentless, all-out attacking approach meant the club were leaking goals. Only bottom side Norwich City (84) concede more than Leeds’ 79.

Their injury list included Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts and Liam Cooper

“Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed,” added Radrizzani.

“As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

“We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward.”

