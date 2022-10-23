Logo
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Fulham - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 23, 2022 Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring their first goal with Tosin Adarabioyo REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Fulham - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 23, 2022 Fulham's Willian celebrates scoring their third goal with Neeskens Kebano, Bobby Decordova-Reid and teammates Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Fulham - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - October 23, 2022 Leeds United's Liam Cooper and teammates look dejected after conceding their second goal REUTERS/Craig Brough
23 Oct 2022 11:07PM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 01:51AM)
LEEDS: Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch.

Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.

The home side went ahead in the 20th minute with a close-ranged header from Spanish forward Rodrigo but Fulham responded four minutes later when Aleksandar Mitrovic headed home from an Andreas Pereira corner to score his ninth goal of the season.

Leeds had the bulk of the chances in an entertaining second period as both sides went in search of a winner, with Luke Ayling, Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and substitute Patrick Bamford all squandering promising opportunities.

Fulham also wasted two clear efforts but took the lead in the 74th minute when full-back Bobby Decordova-Reid headed in another cross from Pereira.

The goal led to Leeds fans quickly turning on American coach Marsch, some chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning". The anger in the stadium rose further when Willian struck Fulham's third goal in the 83rd after the visitors had run the hosts' defence ragged.

Substitute Crysencio Summerville gave Leeds hope of a fightback when he slid to poke the ball home in added time, but it was too little, too late for Marsch's side.

Source: Reuters

