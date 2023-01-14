Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Leeds United - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - January 13, 2023 Leeds United's Illan Meslier reacts after Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

14 Jan 2023 06:43AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 06:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, England : Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.

Villa raced into the lead inside three minutes at Villa Park, with Leon Bailey sweeping the ball home on the end of a swift counter attack.

Leeds responded well, and but for home goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez would have levelled before the break, with the Argentina stopper making several fine saves to keep the visitors at bay, the best being to deny Jack Harrison from close range.

Martinez continued to keep Leeds at bay early in the second half, before Emiliano Buendia's header in the 64th minute, a goal that was initially ruled out for offside but then awarded following a VAR review, put the hosts in control.

Patrick Bamford stepped off the bench to get Leeds back into it with six minutes left, but the visitors could not muster an equaliser, leaving them 14th in the standings, just two points above the relegation zone. Villa are 11th with 25 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.