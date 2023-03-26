Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds reopen stadium after police make arrest over security threat
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds reopen stadium after police make arrest over security threat

Leeds reopen stadium after police make arrest over security threat

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - March 11, 2023 General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

26 Mar 2023 07:07PM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leeds United were allowed to reopen their Elland Road stadium on Sunday after they were advised by West Yorkshire Police to close the premises due to a security threat.

The police said they had arrested a 20-year-old man on Friday "in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing". The threat was made via social media on Thursday.

"West Yorkshire Police have advised Leeds United that Elland Road can reopen, effective immediately. We apologise for any inconvenience and we thank the public for their support," the Premier League club said in a statement.

Leeds, who are 14th in the Premier League, return to action after the international break when they travel to leaders Arsenal on April 1. Their next home game is on April 4 against Nottingham Forest.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.