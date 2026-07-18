Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo

July 17 : Leeds United have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic from Serie A side Sassuolo on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old centre back impressed for Sassuolo during the 2025-26 campaign as the Italian side finished 11th in Serie A. His performances earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina's squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

“I will give everything for this club. I will give everything, every game. I just want to win," Muharemovic told the club's website.

Muharemovic becomes Leeds' second permanent signing of the close season following the arrival of Harry Wilson.

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign away to Nottingham Forest on August 22.