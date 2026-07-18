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Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo
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Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo

Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo
Jul 1, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic (4) passes against the United States of America during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo
Jun 18, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic (4) during a Group B match against Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Los Angeles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Leeds sign defender Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Switzerland v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 18, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic walks off the pitch after he is shown a red card by referee Joao Pinheiro for a foul on Switzerland's Breel Embolo REUTERS/Daniel Cole
18 Jul 2026 01:06AM (Updated: 18 Jul 2026 01:09AM)
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July 17 : Leeds United have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic from Serie A side Sassuolo on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 23-year-old centre back impressed for Sassuolo during the 2025-26 campaign as the Italian side finished 11th in Serie A. His performances earned him a place in Bosnia and Herzegovina's squad for this summer's FIFA World Cup.

“I will give everything for this club. I will give everything, every game. I just want to win," Muharemovic told the club's website.

Muharemovic becomes Leeds' second permanent signing of the close season following the arrival of Harry Wilson.

Leeds begin their Premier League campaign away to Nottingham Forest on August 22.

Source: Reuters
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