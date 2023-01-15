Logo
Leeds sign French forward Rutter from Hoffenheim
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - October 22, 2022 Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich in action with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Georginio Rutter REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

15 Jan 2023 05:33AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2023 05:33AM)
Leeds United have signed French forward Georginio Rutter from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for a club record fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Frenchman completed a five-and-a-half-year transfer deal. Financial details were not disclosed by Leeds but British media reported it was for a fee rising to 40 million euros ($43.31 million).

Rutter scored 11 goals in 64 appearances for the Bundesliga club after joining from Stade Rennais in 2021.

"Georginio is a good character and has enormous talent. No coach in the world likes to lose a player like him. But of course, I wish him all the best for his future," Hoffenheim head coach Andre Breitenreiter said.

Leeds said that Rutter could make his debut against Brentford on Jan. 22.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

Source: Reuters

