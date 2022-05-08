Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal

Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 8, 2022 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah scores their first goal past Leeds United's Illan Meslier REUTERS/David Klein
Leeds slip into relegation zone after defeat at Arsenal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - May 8, 2022 Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard REUTERS/David Klein
08 May 2022 11:23PM (Updated: 08 May 2022 11:37PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Leeds United suffered a huge setback in their battle for Premier League survival after a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday (May 8) saw them drop into the relegation zone as the hosts took another step towards securing a top-four finish.

Arsenal remained fourth and moved four points clear of north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League race ahead of Thursday's derby, while Leeds slipped to 18th place as Everton's 2-1 victory at Leicester City lifted them to 16th.

Former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah fired Arsenal ahead after five minutes when visiting goalkeeper Illan Meslier dwelled on a routine back pass, allowing the forward to nip in and poke the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Five minutes later, winger Gabriel Martinelli wriggled past three Leeds defenders and played a neat cut-back to the unmarked Nketiah for the 22-year-old to tap in and put Mikel Arteta's side firmly in control.

Arsenal were hunting for a third, with Meslier saving efforts from Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, before Leeds were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half when Luke Ayling was sent off for a reckless two-footed challenge on Martinelli.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente headed in a corner after 66 minutes to give Jesse Marsch's side an unlikely lifeline as they looked to salvage a point but Arsenal weathered a nervy finish to close out the victory.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League Arsenal Leeds United

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us