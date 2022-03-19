Logo
Leeds snatch last-gasp 3-2 win at 10-man Wolves
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 18, 2022 Leeds United's Rodrigo celebrates scoring their second goal with Robin Koch Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 18, 2022 Leeds United's Luke Ayling celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - March 18, 2022 Leeds United's Luke Ayling celebrates scoring their third goal with Robin Koch and Rodrigo Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
19 Mar 2022 07:21AM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 07:51AM)
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Leeds United gave their hopes of Premier League survival a huge boost after coming from behind to snatch a thrilling 3-2 win at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday (Mar 18).

Wolves dominated the first half and led 2-0 after goals from Jonny Otto and Trincao had put them in control, with Leeds losing leading striker Patrick Bamford early on through injury.

However, the match turned on its head after Wolves' Mexican forward Raul Jimenez was sent off eight minutes into the second half after earning a second yellow card for colliding with Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who went off injured.

Leeds made the numerical advantage count, with two goals in the space of four minutes from Jack Harrison and Rodrigo which dragged the away side level in dramatic fashion.

The drama was not over though as in stoppage time Luke Ayling popped up with the winner to spark wild celebrations among the Leeds players and supporters.

The visitors dug in and survived late pressure to earn a crucial victory to pull seven points clear of the relegation zone, albeit having played more games than all of the teams below them. The defeat leaves Wolves eighth on 46 points.

Source: Reuters

