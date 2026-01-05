Logo
Logo

Sport

Leeds supporter dies following medical emergency at Elland Road
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Leeds supporter dies following medical emergency at Elland Road

Leeds supporter dies following medical emergency at Elland Road

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - November 9, 2025 Leeds United fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn

05 Jan 2026 01:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEEDS, ‌England, Jan 4 : Leeds United said a supporter died following a medical emergency at Elland Road before their Premier League draw with ‌Manchester United on ‌Sunday.

"Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with ‍Manchester United at Elland Road, following a medical emergency in the ground before kickoff," the club ​said in ‌a statement.

"The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United ​are with the family and friends ⁠of the supporter ‌at this exceptionally difficult ​time."

Leeds drew 1-1 with United after Brenden Aaronson's opener ‍for the home side was ⁠cancelled out by Matheus Cunha.

(Reporting ​by Rohith ‌Nair in Bengaluru; editing ‍by ​Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement