Leeds’ survival a band-aid project says stressed manager Marsch
Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Leeds United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - May 22, 2022 Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch celebrates after the match as Leeds United avoid relegation from the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers.

23 May 2022 02:41AM (Updated: 23 May 2022 02:49AM)
LEEDS, England: Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch said ensuring their top-flight survival had been “a band aid project” as the club stayed in the Premier League after beating Brentford 2-1 away on Sunday.

Jack Harrison fired home a last-gasp winner, although a draw would have been good enough for Leeds, who appointed American Marsch as coach when Marcelo Bielsa was fired in February.

Their cause was assisted by Burnley losing 2-1 at home to Newcastle United. Burnley had been ahead of Leeds on goal difference going into the final day of the season.

Leeds had collected two points from their past five matches before Sunday’s clash in west London.

“It’s been a band aid project more than a project about style and identity,” Marsch said after the game in which Leeds looked anxious and got away with a few early mistakes

“We lost some balls and allowed their players to get free. But as the half went on, we were better in possession. We pushed at the end and our fate was in our hands.”

However, Marsch made it clear he felt his work at Elland Road was just beginning.

“There is so much to do. We have started the process in a good way and what we have from a resources and a people perspective means we are just scratching the surface,” he told reporters.

“It’s been a stressful time. We will have a meeting in a few days to build the roster and this club to represent what we want it to be. Teams always change. From the academy upwards we want to maximise its potential.”

Source: Reuters

