Leeds thrash Newcastle 4-1 to climb to third in Premier League

Sept 14 : Leeds United climbed to third in the Premier League after a dominant 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Monday.

A devastating 14-minute spell before halftime laid the foundation for Leeds' win as an own goal from Lewis Miley, coupled with strikes from Jayden Bogle and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, put Daniel Farke's side firmly in control.

Noah Okafor added a fourth after the break.

The result moved Leeds onto eight points, four behind champions Arsenal at the top of the table.

Leeds took the lead in fortunate fashion in the 32nd minute when Ao Tanaka's effort took successive deflections off Sean Steur and Miley before looping beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

The hosts doubled their advantage less than three minutes later, with Bogle credited with the goal after Calvert-Lewin's header appeared to glance off the defender on its way into the net.

Calvert-Lewin then got on the scoresheet himself deep into first-half stoppage time, calmly firing across Hornicek to register his eighth career goal against Newcastle.

Newcastle's problems continued after the interval as Okafor finished neatly to make it 4-0 and put the contest beyond doubt.

Substitute Bazoumana Toure grabbed a late consolation for the visitors in the 90th minute, but it was little more than a footnote on a difficult evening for Newcastle.

(Writing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by Jamie Freed)