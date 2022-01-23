Logo
Leeds win can transform Newcastle's season, says Howe
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Newcastle United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - January 22, 2022 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell

23 Jan 2022 01:10PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 01:10PM)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said he is hopeful that Saturday's 1-0 win at Leeds United can prove to be a turning point in their fight to avoid relegation.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey's second-half free-kick helped Newcastle earn only their second league win this season, a result that lifted them to 18th and within one point of the safety zone.

"We showed there is resilience in the team, we are fighting for each other. They are fighting for the club. They have belief they are not dead and buried. There is more to come," Howe told reporters.

"I am so, so pleased for everyone connected with Newcastle that we won the game. Hopefully it can transform our season."

Howe took over from Steve Bruce in November, just weeks after Newcastle were acquired by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

"The pleasing thing was that it wasn't backs to the wall - we weren't camped in our box. If anything we looked like the team that might score again ... I thought to a man everybody really contributed to the win," said Howe.

Newcastle next host Everton on Feb. 8.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

