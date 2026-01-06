Left is sometimes right for New Zealand's switch-hitting Phillips

WELLINGTON, Jan 6 : ‌New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips said his audacious switch-hitting show in a recent Super Smash match was no gimmick but a tactical option he has honed for years to counter left-arm spin.

In last week's match against Central Districts, Otago right-hander Phillips switched stance while off-spinner Dean Foxcroft was midway through his run-up, and hit the bowler for a four with what could have ‌been mistaken for a full-blooded cover drive from a left-handed ‌batter.

Jaws dropped further in the final over of the Otago innings when Phillips took up a left-hander's stance even before left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox had begun his run-up and hit the bowler for a six.

"I do enjoy my left-handed batting training," Phillips, who smashed an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls in the game, said before leaving for ‍New Zealand's white-ball tour of India on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I do it for multiple reasons. One, just to keep both hands and both sides of the brain working, but (also) for the opportunity to take down left-arm spin."

England's Kevin Pieterson pioneered switch-hitting, while Australian duo David Warner ​and Glenn Maxwell had it in ‌their armoury but used it mostly to explore gaps behind or square of the wicket.

"I've always been able to bat left-handed. It's something I've ​done since I was young," Phillips said.

"I was going to switch when I was about 10-years-old ⁠and actually bat left-handed full time, but ‌decided to stick with the right hand as it was."

Teams often employ a ​left-arm orthodox spinner to take the ball away from a right-handed batter, especially in the 20-overs format.

Phillips said he even faced pacers in the ‍nets with a switched stance to improve his left-handed batting.

"It's been a few years since ⁠it's really had a chance to come out ... but for it to actually pay off, and for ​years of work to ‌come out on the field was really (pleasing)," he added.