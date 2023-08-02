Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires

ROME: Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday (Aug 2) at the age of 45.

"That's all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together," he posted in English on social media.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus but ended his stellar career back where it all started at Parma.

It was at Parma that he won his only European club trophy - the 1999 UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) - but retires without a Champions League winners medal having lost three times in the final with Juventus.

He also won a Ligue 1 crown with Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 season before he returned to Juventus for two more years.

Buffon holds the record for most Serie A matches contested (657) and is the most capped player in Italy's history with 176 (1997-2018).

That encompassed five World Cups which included the high of winning it in 2006 - beating France on penalties - to bowing out in the first round four years later.