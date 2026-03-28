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Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
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Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final

Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
Mar 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic celebrates his victory over Arthur Fils of France in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
Mar 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic celebrates his victory over Arthur Fils of France in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
Mar 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Arthur Fils of France hits a forehand against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
Mar 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic hits a backhand against Arthur Fils of France in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final
Mar 27, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic shakes hands with Arthur Fils of France after beating him in the semi-finals of the men’s singles at the Miami Open at the Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
28 Mar 2026 05:01AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2026 05:54AM)
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March 27 : Jiri Lehecka produced a masterclass of precision and control to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final, dismantling Arthur Fils 6-2 6-2 in just 75 minutes at the Miami Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old Czech was dominant from the opening game, breaking the 21-year-old Frenchman early and never relinquishing his grip.

Fils briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set but he struggled with his consistency, committing a total of 21 unforced errors to Lehecka's 14, with three double faults.

"I'm very excited that I'm in a final, definitely one of my goals, but at the same time it's just a sport, there are more important things going on in the world right now. I'm just trying to do what I do best," Lehecka said.

The world number 22 will face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

Source: Reuters
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