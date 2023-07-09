Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager

Leicester appoint former Manchester City and Chelsea keeper Caballero as assistant manager

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Manchester City v Chelsea - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - May 29, 2021 Chelsea's Willy Caballero during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Manu Fernandez

09 Jul 2023 06:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City have appointed former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero as assistant manager to Enzo Maresca, the Championship side announced on Sunday.

The 41-year-old former Argentina international played for City for three seasons from 2014 before joining Chelsea and spending four years at Stamford Bridge.

Caballero will start his first coaching stint after a spell of 18 months at Southampton.

"Thanks to Caballero for his service during his time with the club. The keeper has joined LCFC (Leicester) as assistant manager following the expiry of his SaintsFC contract," Southampton said in a post on Twitter.

The League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League winner will become the fifth addition to Maresca's backroom staff after a playing career of more than two decades.

Maresca left his role as an assistant coach under Pep Guardiola at treble winners City and signed a three-year deal with Leicester. Leicester will begin their Championship campaign at home against Coventry City on Aug. 6.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.