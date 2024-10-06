Leicester beat Bournemouth 1-0 for first win of season

LEICESTER, England :A stunning first-half goal by attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte lifted Leicester City to their first win of the Premier League season as the hosts beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester moved up to 15th place in the standings with six points from seven matches, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th with eight points.

The win will put a smile back on the face of manager Steve Cooper, who had been under pressure after Leicester lost three and drew three of their previous six league games.

"It's always about the players and supporters. The players deserved the win and so did the fans. Great atmosphere which really helped in the second half," Cooper told Sky Sports.

"Good to get the three points and score a brilliant goal. They are a really good team. It was a good game.

"Second half was a mentality game. We didn't intend to be as low as we were but we were just doing whatever it took to get the result. Our defending was brilliant. The dark cloud of the first win is gone now."

A moment of individual brilliance from Buonanotte put Leicester ahead in the 16th minute to the delight of the home fans after the Argentine received a lofted pass from full back James Justin before unleashing a powerful left-footed shot into the top corner.

The 19-year-old Buonanotte, who is on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, looked lively and had nearly put Leicester ahead inside the opening eight minutes after weaving past the Bournemouth defence before launching a rocket from 25 yards out.

However, his superb effort was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The promoted side appealed for a penalty around the 25th minute for a potential handball by Bournemouth centre back Illia Zabarnyi but it was not given.

Leicester captain Jamie Vardy wasted a golden opportunity to double his side's lead ten minutes later when he fired wide from a good position.

Defensive midfielder Lewis Cook thought he had put Bournemouth on level terms after scoring from a direct free-kick in the 65th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Leicester's tempo dropped after halftime, and they withstood some late Bournemouth pressure to hold on for all three points.

Bournemouth had the lion's share of possession and two shots on target, the same as Leicester, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, with Zabarnyi and substitute Dango Ouattara rattling the woodwork.

"Overall I think we were better. We had more chances and missed clear chances. You have to take them at this level," Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola said.

"We pushed them a lot but if you don't score, today can happen. You have to score and be efficient. Overall we played quite well and threatened more than them. It is what it is."