Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser

Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - November 2, 2024 Leicester City's Jordan Ayew celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - November 2, 2024 Leicester City's Jordan Ayew scores their first goal REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - November 2, 2024 Ipswich Town's Leif Davis celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - November 2, 2024 Ipswich Town's Kalvin Phillips is shown a red card by referee Tim Robinson. REUTERS/Chris Radburn
Leicester deny 10-man Ipswich first win with late Ayew equaliser
Soccer Football - Premier League - Ipswich Town v Leicester City - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - November 2, 2024 Ipswich Town's Leif Davis scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
03 Nov 2024 01:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

IPSWICH, England : Leicester City denied 10-man Ipswich Town their first win of the Premier League season on Saturday when a stunning second-half volley from left back Leif Davis was cancelled out by a late Jordan Ayew goal for the visitors.

The result leaves Ipswich - who had Kalvin Phillips sent off in the second half - in the relegation zone in 18th with five points while Leicester remain in 15th place with 10.

After a goalless first half, the hosts finally broke the deadlock in the second when Leif Davis marked his 100th game for Ipswich by latching on to Sam Morsy's cross and volleying it first time from a tight angle into the far corner.

Ipswich were reduced to 10 men when Phillips received a second yellow card and, despite their determined rearguard standing strong for 90 minutes, a quick counter-attack saw Ayew play a one-two with Jamie Vardy before finding the net.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement