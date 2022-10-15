Leicester fail to storm Palace in dour goalless draw

LEICESTER: Leicester City’s poor start to the Premier League season dragged on with a dour goalless draw at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday (Oct 15), although the point they earned moves them off the foot of the table for now.

The lively James Maddison had the best two chances at the King Power Stadium but failed to hit the target on both occasions, while it took more than an hour for Palace to have a shot on target in a clash between two sides short on confidence.

It was a second clean sheet in 10 league games this season for Leicester, who were greeted with boos from sections of the home fans at the final whistle, while it is a second goalless draw in a row away from home for Palace, who have not won on their Premier League travels since April.

"The performance was good. We were up against a really good team who only had one chance in the game," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport.

"We got into some really good areas, but did not have the final pass or that bit of luck that gets you the goal.

"We can see the effort and the talent of the players and I think we deserved to win the game. It was also a good clean sheet for us."

There were no clear-cut chances in the first half, with Leicester forward Patson Daka stinging the palms of visiting goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Marc Guehi heading over from a free kick at the other end.

Maddison shot wide twice in the second period with England manager Gareth Southgate watching on, while Palace had their first effort on target in the 64th minute as home goalkeeper Danny Ward saved well low to his right to deny Odsonne Edouard.

Leicester will host Leeds United in their next fixture on Thursday, but do so without talisman Maddison, who picked up a late yellow card for a dive in the box and must now serve a one-match suspension.

Palace welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Selhurst Park on Tuesday.