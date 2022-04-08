Logo
Leicester in good place for Conference League return leg: Rodgers
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2022 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2022 Leicester City's James Maddison and Kasper Schmeichel applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2022 Leicester City's James Maddison and Youri Tielemans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 7, 2022 Leicester City's James Maddison in action with PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
08 Apr 2022 12:26PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:26PM)
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said his side are still "in a good place," despite playing out a goal less draw at home against PSV Eindhoven in their Europa Conference League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

Leicester had the bigger share of possession but managed to create few clear-cut chances, with Harvey Barnes coming closest to scoring when his shot cannoned off the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

"We showed our resilience defensively and we'll go there with enough hope that they'll probably open up a bit more, which will give us a bit more space," Rodgers told reporters. "It's finely balanced, I thought it was a good game.

"With a little bit more finesse and precision in our passing then we might have been able to open the scoring. We're still in a good place."

PSV were denied a chance to go ahead when they had a potential penalty waved away after Ricardo Pereira appeared to bring down Cody Gakpo, and without VAR, the referee's decision went unchallenged.

"I've seen it, it was a clear penalty. I'm not a big fan of the VAR so I can't complain," PSV head coach Roger Schmidt said. "It was a penalty, but it's part of football where referees make wrong decisions.

"We accept it and we have to focus on next week."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

