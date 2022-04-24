Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa

Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu hits the floor after a challenge with Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins REUTERS/Craig Brough
Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia in action with Leicester City's James Justin Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy in action with Aston Villa's Tim Iroegbunam Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu in action Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
Leicester held to goalless draw by Aston Villa
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Aston Villa - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 23, 2022 Aston Villa's Ashley Young in action with Leicester City's Patson Daka REUTERS/Craig Brough EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.
24 Apr 2022 12:58AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEICESTER, England : A below-par Leicester City played out a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that ended a four-match losing streak for Steven Gerrard's visiting side.

Leicester are now 10th in the standings on 42 points while Villa are 15th, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts looked more likely to open the scoring in the early stages but fashioned few clear openings, with James Maddison's curling free kick the Foxes' best effort in an uninspiring first half from both sides.

Villa were more adventurous after the break as Ollie Watkins proved to be a constant threat with his darting runs beyond the Leicester backline but the visitors failed to trouble Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

"We came here to win the game and on chances we could have done that," said Gerrard. "It is a tough game - they are well coached and a clean sheet was the least we deserved. We'll take a positive point away, and that is a good base for the next two games."

Maddison was among the few bright sparks for Leicester as the midfielder came close once again with a set-piece in the 81st minute before Emiliano Buendia almost grabbed the lead for Villa with an effort from distance minutes later.

"I thought we started the game really well and worked the ball into good positions," said Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. "But in the final third we couldn't find the killer pass. Maybe that is a lack of energy because of the number of games we've played."

Rodgers sent on Jamie Vardy for Patson Daka late on for his first appearance since early March but the striker barely made an impression as Villa held out for a point to move a step closer to safety.

"It is great to see Jamie Vardy back on the pitch. He needs more minutes to get up to speed... but hopefully he can contribute between now and the end of the season," added Rodgers, whose side host AS Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us