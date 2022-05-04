Leicester receive injury boost ahead of Roma trip

Leicester City have received a major boost ahead of Thursday's second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final at AS Roma with manager Brendan Rodgers saying Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are available for selection.

Dewsbury-Hall (calf) and Maddison (hip) missed Sunday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, while Vardy came on as a substitute, making his first appearance since early March after a knee injury.

Leicester drew 1-1 with Roma in the first leg at their home ground last week.

"They're okay," Rodgers told the club website on Wednesday when asked about Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison. "They trained yesterday (Tuesday) and came through well."

When asked about Vardy's fitness, he replied, "He's coming through well, so he's okay for the game."

Leicester have travelled to Rome without Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, with both players sidelined with knee conditions.

"Everyone (else) is available and ready," Rodgers added. "These last weeks, we've been getting players back. But I still had to manage the group in order to get to this point.

"With all the games, we had the risk of getting to a semi-final with some of our best payers unavailable.

"That was a risk that, for me, would be too much really. That was the idea of making the changes. Ideally, we wouldn’t be making so many, but we're having to nurse the players through to the big games and this is our biggest game of the season."