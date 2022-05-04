Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester receive injury boost ahead of Roma trip
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester receive injury boost ahead of Roma trip

Leicester receive injury boost ahead of Roma trip

Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Leicester City Training - Leicester City Training Ground, Seagrave, Britain - May 4, 2022 Leicester City's Ademola Lookman and James Maddison during training Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

04 May 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 10:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City have received a major boost ahead of Thursday's second leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final at AS Roma with manager Brendan Rodgers saying Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are available for selection.

Dewsbury-Hall (calf) and Maddison (hip) missed Sunday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, while Vardy came on as a substitute, making his first appearance since early March after a knee injury.

Leicester drew 1-1 with Roma in the first leg at their home ground last week.

"They're okay," Rodgers told the club website on Wednesday when asked about Dewsbury-Hall and Maddison. "They trained yesterday (Tuesday) and came through well."

When asked about Vardy's fitness, he replied, "He's coming through well, so he's okay for the game."

Leicester have travelled to Rome without Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand, with both players sidelined with knee conditions.

"Everyone (else) is available and ready," Rodgers added. "These last weeks, we've been getting players back. But I still had to manage the group in order to get to this point.

"With all the games, we had the risk of getting to a semi-final with some of our best payers unavailable.

"That was a risk that, for me, would be too much really. That was the idea of making the changes. Ideally, we wouldn’t be making so many, but we're having to nurse the players through to the big games and this is our biggest game of the season."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us