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Leicester relegated to third tier, Coventry take Championship title
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Leicester relegated to third tier, Coventry take Championship title

Leicester relegated to third tier, Coventry take Championship title

Soccer Football - Championship - Leicester City v Hull City - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 21, 2026 Leicester City's Fatawu Issahaku reacts Action Images/Peter Cziborra

22 Apr 2026 04:50AM
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LEICESTER, England, April 21 : Leicester City were relegated to the third tier of English soccer on Tuesday, a decade after their astonishing run to the Premier League title, while Coventry City made sure they will go up to the top flight as champions.

Relegated to the second-tier Championship last season, the Foxes suffered a second successive drop after drawing 2-2 at home to promotion-chasing Hull City at a far from full King Power Stadium.

With promotion already in the bag, Frank Lampard's Coventry thrashed Portsmouth 5-1 to go an unassailable 10 points clear at the top.

Millwall went second after winning 3-1 at Stoke City and are now three points clear of Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand and play at Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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