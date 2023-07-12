Logo
Sport

Leicester sign Belgium international Cayman from Lyon
Leicester sign Belgium international Cayman from Lyon

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais Training - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - August 29, 2020 Olympique Lyonnais' Janice Cayman during training, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Clive Brunskill/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - November 10, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais' Janice Cayman celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group D - Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - November 10, 2021 Olympique Lyonnais' Janice Cayman celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
12 Jul 2023 01:05AM (Updated: 12 Jul 2023 01:25AM)
Leicester City have signed Belgium international Janice Cayman from Olympique Lyonnais, subject to league and international clearance, the Women's Super League side said on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old joined Lyon in 2019, helping them to two Women's Champions League trophies, three league titles and two French Cups.

"It's a new country to play football for me, but maybe one of the biggest countries to play in," Cayman told the club website.

"It will be a big challenge but it's very exciting to be in a new league, to meet new teams and to just give it my all."

Cayman is Belgium's most capped international women's player with 137 caps, and has represented her country at Euro 2017 and 2022.

Source: Reuters

