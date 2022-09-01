Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester sign defender Faes as replacement for Fofana
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester sign defender Faes as replacement for Fofana

01 Sep 2022 07:53PM (Updated: 01 Sep 2022 07:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City have signed Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Faes, who was named Reims' player of the season for 2021-22, will join Leicester as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who moved to Chelsea this week.

The 24-year-old made his debut for Belgium in the Nations League in June this year.

Faes is Leicester's second summer signing after they signed Alex Smithies as a backup goalkeeper on a free transfer.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.