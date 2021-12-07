Logo
Leicester sign South Africa flyhalf Pollard
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Final - England v South Africa - International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan - November 2, 2019 South Africa's Handre Pollard converts a try. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

07 Dec 2021 11:04PM (Updated: 07 Dec 2021 11:02PM)
Leicester Tigers have signed South Africa's World Cup-winning flyhalf Handre Pollard ahead of the 2022-23 season, the English Premiership leaders said on Tuesday.

Pollard, who has won 60 caps for South Africa since making his debut in 2014, will join Leicester next season after leaving French Top 14 club Montpellier.

"The club is going brilliantly at the moment and I know there is an expectation to continue that, to keep getting better because getting to the top is hard but staying there is even harder," Pollard said in a club statement.

The 27-year-old joined Montpellier after helping South Africa win the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

