Sport

Leicester slump to defeat by Bournemouth after Maddison error
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 Leicester City's Wout Faes looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 Leicester City fans in the stands Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ian Walton
Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 8, 2023 AFC Bournemouth's Philip Billing and Marcus Tavernier in action with Leicester City's Timothy Castagne and Wilfred Ndidi REUTERS/Ian Walton
09 Apr 2023 12:18AM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 12:34AM)
(Corrects first paragraph to clarify it was Leicester's seventh defeat in eight Premier League Games)

LEICESTER, England :Leicester City's relegation plight worsened as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat by fellow strugglers Bournemouth on Saturday, their seventh defeat in eight Premier League games.

England midfielder James Maddison's terrible back pass which allowed Philip Billing to score in the 40th minute gifted Bournemouth three crucial points in their bid to stay up.

Leicester created little and were indebted to keeper Daniel Iversen for keeping them in the game.

They were booed off at the end of a dismal display which left them second-from-bottom with 25 points.

Bournemouth moved up to 15th place with 30 points.

Source: Reuters

