Leicester thrash Randers to progress in Conference League
Randers FC's Lasse Berg Johansen in action with Leicester City's Youri Tielemanns. (Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Europa Conference League - Play Off Second Leg - Randers FC v Leicester City - Randers Stadium, Randers, Denmark - February 24, 2022 Randers FC's Simon Piesinger in action with Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
25 Feb 2022 04:31AM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 04:45AM)
RANDERS: Leicester City completed the job away to Danish side Randers to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, winning Thursday's knockout stage playoff second leg 3-1 to complete a 7-1 aggregate win.

Harvey Barnes curled in the opening goal in the second minute and James Maddison smashed in a free kick and a long-range effort from open play in quick succession to further stretch the Premier League side's advantage.

Randers got a late consolation through Stephen Odey after a howler from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Elsewhere, PSV Eindhoven overcame Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-1 on aggregate by earning a 1-1 draw in Israel although the game was in danger of being abandoned early in the second half after objects were thrown on the pitch.

The referee took both teams off with the match goalless and headed down the tunnel but the officials and players soon returned and the match resumed, Maccabi's Enric Saborit scoring in added time to cancel out Yorbe Vertessen's 84th-minute strike.

Olympique de Marseilles won 3-0 at Qarabag to progress 6-1 on aggregate while Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt beat Celtic 2-0 to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Source: Reuters

