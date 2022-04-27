Logo
Leicester Tigers' Tom Youngs calls time on career
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup Final - Leicester Tigers v Montpellier - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - May 21, 2021 Leicester Tigers' Tom Youngs before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

27 Apr 2022 11:17PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:17PM)
Leicester Tigers hooker Tom Youngs is retiring from professional rugby with immediate effect, the 35-year-old former England international announced on Wednesday.

Youngs made 215 appearances for the Tigers and earned 28 test caps for England as well as three for the British & Irish Lions.

"I had always planned around this season being my last and I am comfortable with the timing of it now," Youngs, who is the son of former Leicester scrumhalf Nick Youngs and brother of fellow England international Ben Youngs, said.

"I have no regrets and, looking back, am proud of what I have achieved at the only club I ever wanted to play for."

Youngs won the Premiership title in 2012-13 and the Anglo-Welsh Cup in 2016-17 with the Tigers. He is in second place on the club's all-time list for appearances as captain with 98, behind only Martin Johnson who led the side 100 times.

"To be able to do what I have done, alongside my brother and after my dad, is just magical," Youngs said.

"I couldn't have written it any better."

Source: Reuters

