Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester will be looking to rebound from FA Cup exit, says Liverpool's Klopp
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester will be looking to rebound from FA Cup exit, says Liverpool's Klopp

Leicester will be looking to rebound from FA Cup exit, says Liverpool's Klopp

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Second Leg - Arsenal v Liverpool - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 20, 2022 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp acknowledges fans after the match REUTERS/Ian Walton/File Photo

09 Feb 2022 10:26PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester will make for dangerous opponents as they look to bounce back from a 4-1 drubbing away to second-tier club Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday (Feb 9).

Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 when the sides last met in the Premier League, and Klopp said Brendan Rodgers' side will be looking to respond to their FA Cup exit with another good result against the Merseyside club on Thursday.

"They'll want to respond after the way they lost to Nottingham. As a manager, Brendan will want them to respond by playing a great game against Liverpool," Klopp told reporters.

"They have an extreme threat on counter threats and balls in behind with whoever is playing. They also have a good football-playing midfield. Their style worked out well against us in our last league game.

"It will be a proper football game and it's at Anfield - we should not forget that. We should try and create a special atmosphere."

Klopp added that Liverpool will be without Africa Cup of Nations winner Sadio Mane and club captain Jordan Henderson against Leicester.

Mane, who led Senegal to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title with a win over Egypt, is yet to return to training, while Henderson is set to miss the Leicester tie after picking up a back injury in an FA Cup game against Cardiff City.

"Sadio is not back yet," Klopp said. "We said it's such a big thing for Senegal and we didn't want to stress anywhere there by bringing Sadio back. I think it will be tonight he is back.

"Hendo has a little bit of a back problem from the last game and Sadio is not here. But these are not long-term. It's not important who is playing, it's how we're playing."

Liverpool, who will face Chelsea in the final of the League Cup this month, remain in contention to win four tournaments this season, but Klopp was quick to temper talk of a potential clean sweep of honours.

"It's not very likely (to win all four) but we are not here today to know what will happen in May," Klopp said.

"We want to squeeze everything out of this season. We still have to accept we may not get everything as a reward."

Liverpool are second in the league standings on 48 points, 22 ahead of 10th-placed Leicester, who have two games in hand.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us