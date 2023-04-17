Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester's Ashton reaches 100 Premiership tries with hat-trick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester's Ashton reaches 100 Premiership tries with hat-trick

Leicester's Ashton reaches 100 Premiership tries with hat-trick

Rugby Union - Premiership - Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs - Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, Britain - April 16, 2023 Leicester Tigers' Chris Ashton at the end of the match Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

17 Apr 2023 12:51PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2023 12:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chris Ashton became the first player to score 100 tries in the English Premiership with a hat-trick in Leicester's 62-19 win over Exeter, with the ex-England winger thanking team mates for helping him over the line ahead of his impending retirement.

Ashton, who scored 20 tries in 44 test appearances for England between 2010 and 2019, announced last week that he would retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

"I've had an overwhelming week with the retirement and stuff, but my motivation has always been the same - to score tries for my team and it was no different today," the 36-year-old told the BBC.

"I've struggled the past few weeks just to get fit but I felt good out there - I almost thought, 'have I retired too early?' Maybe that's the best way, you need a goal, a focus as a professional player and I left myself two games, so I had to get it quickly.

"The lads have really been behind me, trying to help and support as much as they can. They know how desperate I was to get it and I'm very grateful to them."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.