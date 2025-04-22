Leicester's England record-holder Youngs to retire at end of season

Leicester Tigers' 35-year-old former England scrumhalf Ben Youngs, the country's most-capped men's player, will retire at the end of the season, the Premiership club said on Tuesday.

Youngs, who became Leicester's youngest Premiership player aged 17 in April 2007, made his 332nd appearance for the club as a substitute in the Easter Sunday win away to Bristol Bears.

He retired from international rugby in 2023 after 127 games. Youngs played in four Rugby World Cups and the 2013 British & Irish Lions tour of Australia and won four Six Nations titles.

"It's a bittersweet feeling really," he said of his decision to retire after this season. "Obviously, I'm sad at the thought it's coming to an end but I'm excited about the rest of this season, excited about what this group can do.

"That's the strange part, I'm using the 'r' word (retirement) but it isn't over today, there is still plenty of rugby left this season and that's what is at the front of my mind. I'm not done, let's not write the obituary just yet."

Youngs, a five-times Premiership champion and three-times Anglo-Welsh Cup winner, holds the club record for most European appearances with 84, including 78 in the Champions Cup.

"I have spent two decades of my life here at the club and I have been lucky to be a part of some incredible moments along the way, enjoyed so much success and made memories that will last a lifetime," he said.

"It's all I have known in club rugby, the green, red and white, and all I've wanted to know. The idea of playing against this club wasn't ever an option for me and so for me to be able to finish a one-club player will be one of my greatest achievements.

"The time will come to thank everybody who has helped me achieve what I have but that's for when it comes to an end. For now, it's about finishing this chapter of my life with some more success. I'm not done just yet."