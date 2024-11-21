Leicester's Ghana winger Fatawu out for season with ACL injury

Leicester City's Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu will miss the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury while on international duty, the Premier League club's manager Steve Cooper said on Thursday.

Fatawu's injury came in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola on Friday after the 20-year-old had featured in all 11 league games for City this season.

"It's a serious injury. He's had an ACL injury that is going to rule him out for the rest of the season," Cooper told reporters ahead of Saturday's home game with Chelsea.

"So a real blow, first and foremost for him, being a young player and having an injury as serious as an ACL is."

Fatawu's loan spell from Sporting was made permanent following his form last season, scoring six goals in 40 games to help City win promotion from the Championship, but he now becomes the latest of several players in European football to suffer an ACL injury.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Real Madrid defenders Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal, Galatasaray forward Mauro Icardi and Juventus defensive duo Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal have all been sidelined with the injury.

"Albeit, it can be quite common in sport and in particular football, but it's still a serious injury," Cooper said.

"For it to happen at a young age is a blow for him and a blow for us as well.

City forward Jordan Ayew was also injured in the same game for Ghana, but Cooper is more optimistic about his recovery time.

"It's not a serious injury, as it might have been reported locally in Ghana," Cooper said.

"The hope is that he may be available on the weekend but it's a little bit inconclusive on that at the moment."

Leicester are 15th in the standings on 10 points while Chelsea are third with 19.