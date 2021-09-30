Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester's Iheanacho to miss Legia game after travel document issue
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester's Iheanacho to miss Legia game after travel document issue

Leicester's Iheanacho to miss Legia game after travel document issue

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Millwall v Leicester City - The Den, London, Britain - September 22, 2021 Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

30 Sep 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 30 Sep 2021 11:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho will miss their Europa League match against Legia Warsaw later on Thursday after the Nigeria international was denied entry to Poland due to an issue with his travel documents, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester's top scorer last season with 19 goals in all competitions, Iheanacho was set to play a key role for Rodgers' side in the Group C game in the Polish capital, with the club seeking their first victory of the campaign.

"We've had an issue with Kelechi," Rodgers told reporters. "His documentation coming into the country wasn't sufficient, so unfortunately he isn't available to play, which is a shame because he would have played in the game."

Rodgers said that the club would look into the issue when they return to Britain.

Defender Jonny Evans has not travelled to Warsaw because of a foot injury, while midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is suspended for the encounter after a late red card in a 2-2 draw with Napoli in their opener.

Leicester are third in the group with one point while Legia top the table after a 1-0 win over Spartak Moscow.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us