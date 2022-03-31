Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester's Ndidi out for rest of the season with knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester's Ndidi out for rest of the season with knee injury

Leicester's Ndidi out for rest of the season with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City - Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain - February 20, 2022 Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi reacts

31 Mar 2022 10:40PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 11:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury during their loss to Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League before the international break, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday (Mar 31).

Nigeria international Ndidi has had surgery and is expected to return to action in June, Rodgers told a news conference.

The 25-year-old missed Nigeria's World Cup playoff, which they lost to Ghana on the away goals rule on Tuesday.

"It's a shame for us but he'll get ready for next season," Rodgers said.

"He's been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that has had to have surgery on and he'll recover now until June."

Ndidi joined Leicester from Belgian side Genk in January 2017. He has played 31 games for the club across all competitions this season.

Leicester, 10th in the Premier League, will travel to sixth-placed Manchester United on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us