Leicester's Rodgers says 'every minute counts' for veteran Vardy after Norwich double

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers paid tribute to Jamie Vardy after his double set up a 3-0 win against Norwich City on Wednesday and said that he was willing the veteran striker to grab a hat-trick because there may not be too many left for him.

Vardy, who has been hampered by hamstring and knee injuries this season, scored his first goals since March 1 as Leicester overcame relegated Norwich to claim their first win in six league games.

"I thought he worked ever so hard. He worked tirelessly throughout the evening, chasing lost causes, getting blocks in... he was outstanding tonight," said Rodgers.

"I kept him on to see if he can get his hat-trick. He's older now so every minute counts. He gave everything."

The 35-year-old has been restricted to 14 league starts this season but has still managed 12 goals.

"It's been a tough season for him. For players it's about rhythm and he has missed a lot of games. He's such a brilliant guy, so hungry. He showed that this evening, scoring two really good goals. He was a real threat all night," added Rodgers.

Leicester, who bowed out to AS Roma in the Europa Conference League semi-finals last week, are 10th in the league standings on 45 points with three games remaining. They travel to Watford on Sunday.