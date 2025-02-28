Leicester's Van Nistelrooy finds no safety in numbers

LONDON : The statistics tell a damning story of Ruud Van Nistelrooy's reign as Leicester City manager and they got worse after a limp Premier League loss to West Ham United on Thursday.

Since taking the helm from Steve Cooper in late November, Van Nistelrooy has won only two of 14 league matches and has now lost 11 of the last 12.

The former Netherlands striker netted 95 Premier League goals for Manchester United but his Leicester side have now gone four league games without scoring, conceding 12 in that time.

He cut a gloomy figure at the London Stadium watching a 2-0 lost to West Ham and the question now is whether he will still be on the touchline when they travel to Chelsea on March 9.

"What do you want me to say?," Van Nistelrooy replied when asked whether he expected to still be in charge. "I keep working, I keep going."

Leicester are 19th in the table, level with Ipswich but behind them on goal difference and five points adrift of 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We know the situation we're in, we know the table," Van Nistelrooy said. "We know how quick football can turn around."

Leicester did muster more attacking intent in the second half which pleased their manager.

"I saw two different halves. I saw a first half where we tried not to lose, and another half where we tried to win," Van Nistelrooy said.

Their defence remains a glaring weakness, however, with only one clean sheet all season and 61 goals conceded.