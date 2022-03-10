Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leicester's Vardy ruled out for few weeks with knee injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leicester's Vardy ruled out for few weeks with knee injury

Leicester's Vardy ruled out for few weeks with knee injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Leeds United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 5, 2022 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

10 Mar 2022 03:20AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 03:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks after picking up a knee injury in their 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.

Vardy, 35, has been Leicester's leading goal scorer with 10 league goals this season.

"Vardy will be out," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League knockout tie against French side Stade Rennais.

"He unfortunately got injured in the last game so is going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame. He just got a knock towards his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks, he responds okay.

"He felt a soreness on it after the game the other day. It's very frustrating for both (the club and the player). For him in particular, having been out, working so hard to get back, you can see the difference he makes to the team."

Leicester are 12th in the Premier League standings and travel to Arsenal on Sunday. Rodgers added he hoped to see defender Wesley Fofana make his injury comeback this weekend after a positive COVID-19 test ruled him out of the Rennes clash.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us