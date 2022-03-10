Leicester's Vardy ruled out for few weeks with knee injury

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy will be sidelined for a few weeks after picking up a knee injury in their 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds United, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday.

Vardy, 35, has been Leicester's leading goal scorer with 10 league goals this season.

"Vardy will be out," Rodgers told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa Conference League knockout tie against French side Stade Rennais.

"He unfortunately got injured in the last game so is going to be out for a few weeks, which is a shame. He just got a knock towards his knee, but hopefully in the next three to four weeks, he responds okay.

"He felt a soreness on it after the game the other day. It's very frustrating for both (the club and the player). For him in particular, having been out, working so hard to get back, you can see the difference he makes to the team."

Leicester are 12th in the Premier League standings and travel to Arsenal on Sunday. Rodgers added he hoped to see defender Wesley Fofana make his injury comeback this weekend after a positive COVID-19 test ruled him out of the Rennes clash.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)