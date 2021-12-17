Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leinster disappointed with Champions Cup game forfeit decision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leinster disappointed with Champions Cup game forfeit decision

Leinster disappointed with Champions Cup game forfeit decision

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - European Challenge Cup Quarter Final - Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park , Exeter, Britain - April 10, 2021 Exeter's Jonny Hill and teammates look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

17 Dec 2021 12:24PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:21PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leinster have said they are disappointed at being told they must forfeit Friday's Champions Cup game against Montpellier and that they had the necessary personnel to play the fixture.

Both clubs were hit by fresh COVID-19 cases ahead of the tie and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) announced the game could not go ahead safely, with the French club awarded a 28-0 win and five match points.

"Leinster Rugby's team management has expressed its disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier's favour," the club said in a statement.

"Squad and staff have had five rounds of antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days and a group ... had been selected to represent the club in France tomorrow evening and arrangements made accordingly."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us