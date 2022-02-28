Logo
Leipzig CEO says Europa League match vs Spartak will be cancelled
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Semi Final - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - Apr 30, 2021. RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff before the match. Pool via REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller

28 Feb 2022 09:38PM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 10:04PM)
RB Leipzig chief executive officer Oliver Mintzlaff said the German club are assuming their last-16 Europa League tie against Russian team Spartak Moscow will be cancelled.

RB Leipzig are due to host Spartak Moscow in the first leg on Mar 10, with the second leg scheduled for Mar 17. But those matches seem to be under doubt following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also, German's transport ministry said at the weekend that it was closing its airspace to Russian planes and airlines for three months. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

"We continue to be in close contact with the associations and have complete confidence in UEFA and their decision. We assume the games will be cancelled," Mintzlaff said in a statement on Monday (Feb 28).

Earlier, German newspaper BILD reported that UEFA is planning to remove Spartak Moscow from the second-tier European competition.

Reuters has contacted UEFA for comment.

Last week, UEFA said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

Source: Reuters/fh

