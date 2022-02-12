Logo
Leipzig climb into top four with comfortable win over Cologne
12 Feb 2022 05:50AM (Updated: 12 Feb 2022 05:50AM)
RB Leipzig climbed into the top four of the Bundesliga after they earned a comfortable 3-0 victory over Cologne on Friday.

In a cagey first half, Christopher Nkunku's stunning free kick gave the home side the lead in the 25th minute - the Frenchman's 11th league goal of an impressive campaign.

Having broken the deadlock, Leipzig wrapped it up in the second half, with Dani Olmo arrowing home from outside the penalty area in the 54th minute and full back Angelino adding a third following a swift counter attack three minutes later.

Leipzig had chances to add a fourth, with Nkunku denied by a fine save from Cologne goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe at his near post, but it was the visitors who completed the scoring after Tim Lemperle headed a stoppage-time consolation.

The victory saw Leipzig move into fourth on 34 points from 22 matches, above Cologne in seventh, with their rivals in action later in the weekend, as they continued their improvement under new coach Domenico Tedesco.

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

