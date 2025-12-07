Leipzig dismantle Frankfurt 6-0 with Diomande hat-trick

LEIPZIG, Germany, Dec 6 : RB Leipzig teenager Yan Diomande became the second youngest player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick when he netted three times in 18 minutes in their 6-0 demolition of visitors Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday as they tightened their hold on second spot in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international bagged his goals between the 47th and 65th minutes to take his season tally to six league goals. Only Frankfurt’s Walter Bechtold was younger when he scored his hat-trick in November 1965.

Conrad Harder put the hosts in the driving seat after five minutes, timing his run perfectly to head the ball over Eintracht keeper Michael Zetterer, who came charging out of his goal.

Frankfurt hit the crossbar with Mo Dahoud's stunning shot from 20 metres out but Leipzig hit them on the rebound, immediately launching a quick break, with Harder cutting back for Christoph Baumgartner to tap in their second goal after half an hour.

Diomande then took over, scoring twice before David Raum made it 5-0 with a 62nd minute penalty. The teenager completed his maiden Bundesliga hat-trick with another superb finish three minutes later.

Leipzig are on 29 points in second place, eight behind leaders Bayern Munich, winners 5-0 at VfB Stuttgart. Third-placed Borussia Dortmund, on 25, are in action against Hoffenheim on Sunday.