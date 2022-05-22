Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final

Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 21, 2022 RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the final with teammates REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 21, 2022 RB Leipzig's Yussuf Poulsen and Peter Gulacsi celebrate after winning the DFB Cup REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 21, 2022 RB Leipzig fans celebrates winning the DFB Cup with a flare REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 21, 2022 SC Freiburg's Christian Gunter misses a penalty during a penalty shootout REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch.
Leipzig edge Freiburg on penalties in German Cup final
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - SC Freiburg v RB Leipzig - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - May 21, 2022 SC Freiburg's Mark Flekken in action REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
22 May 2022 05:26AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 06:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :RB Leipzig defeated Freiburg 4-2 on penalties in a vibrant German Cup final on Saturday, bringing Domenico Tedesco's side their first major trophy despite playing for an hour with 10 men at Berlin's Olympic stadium.

Freiburg captain Christian Guenter and forward Ermedin Demirovic missed in the shootout to seal their side's fate in a thrilling clash that ended 1-1 after extra time.

Midfielder Maximilian Eggestein had put Freiburg ahead in the 19th minute with an excellent low shot from the edge of the box, a goal which stood following a VAR review for a potential handball in the build-up.

Leipzig came close to equalising five minutes later after Christopher Nkunku's rebound from close range beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken, but defender Nico Schlotterbeck saved his side with an intervention inches from the goal line.

However as Freiburg fans began to celebrate, chanting and lighting up flares, Nkunku eventually spoiled their party with a 76th-minute leveller.

The 24-year-old France international, voted Bundesliga player of the season and beating the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland to the prize, bundled the ball over the line from Willi Orban's precise header.

The late equaliser poured life into Leipzig, who played with one man down from the 57th minute following a red card shown to defender Marcel Halstenberg for a risky tackle on forward Lucas Hoeler.

Both sides had chances to win near the end of normal time, while Freiburg twice hit the post and struck the bar in the extra period.

Leipzig, meanwhile, were denied a penalty for a foul on midfielder Dani Olmo after a VAR check in the frenetic dying minutes - a decision that earned already substituted Kevin Kampl a second yellow card for his protests.

Leipzig took the trophy home for the first time after they finished runners-up in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

The victory could have earned this season's Europa League semi-finalists a return to Europe's second-tier competition but they had already secured a fourth straight season in the Champions League through a top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Freiburg have enjoyed one of the best campaigns in the club's history and, with Leipzig winning the Cup, their sixth-placed finish in the final league table earns them a return to the Europa League for the first time since 2013.

It also means seventh-placed Cologne will go into the Europa Conference League playoffs.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us