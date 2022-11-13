Logo
Leipzig edge past Werder 2-1 to finish year in second spot
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - November 12, 2022 RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager scores their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - November 12, 2022 Werder Bremen's Christian Gross in action with RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - November 12, 2022 Werder Bremen fans in the stands before the match REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - November 12, 2022 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku in action with Werder Bremen's Marco Friedl REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Weser-Stadion, Bremen, Germany - November 12, 2022 RB Leipzig's Xaver Schlager celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
13 Nov 2022 12:49AM (Updated: 13 Nov 2022 12:49AM)
BREMEN, Germany : RB Leipzig muscled their way past hosts Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday to finish the year provisionally in second place with their fourth consecutive league victory, as the Bundesliga goes into the World Cup break.

Leipzig, who had a bad start to the season with only one win in their first four league matches, have recovered in recent weeks with six consecutive wins across all competitions and a 13-game unbeaten run.

Andre Silva put the visitors in front in the 31st minute but a deflected shot from Christian Gross drew Werder level in the 56th.

Leipzig, however, were sharper up front and Silva superbly flicked the ball to Xaver Schlager, charging into the box, to snatch the winner in the 71st.

Portuguese forward Silva almost scored again, this time on the rebound, but his shot after a save by Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka, flew over the bar.

Werder responded with two good headers from World Cup-bound Germany Niclas Fuellkrug late in the game.

Leipzig, unbeaten in their last 13 matches across all competitions, are on 28 points in second place - their best position this season - three behind leaders Bayern Munich, who are in action against Schalke later on Saturday.

Union Berlin and Freiburg, who play each other on Sunday, are both on 27.

The league goes into a prolonged break following this weekend's matches due to the start of the World Cup in Qatar next week and will resume on Jan. 20.

Source: Reuters

