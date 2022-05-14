Logo
Leipzig hang on to last Champions League spot despite draw
Soccer Football - RB Leipzig v 1. FC Union Berlin - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 23, 2022 RB Leipzig's Willi Orban reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

14 May 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 14 May 2022 11:51PM)
BIELEFELD, Germany : RB Leipzig scored in added time through Willi Orban to snatch a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday and secure their Champions League berth for next season with a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga as their opponents were relegated.

Leipzig needed at least a point to make sure of a top four finish, but their job was made easier after Freiburg lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen to fall short on the last matchday.

Janni Serra scored for Arminia in the 70th minute, but Orban made sure of a point in stoppage time.

Leipzig join champions Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and third-placed Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Arminia remained in 17th and will join Greuther Fuerth in the second division, while VfB Stuttgart, who finished in 16th place, will go into a relegation playoff.

Source: Reuters

