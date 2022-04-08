Logo
Leipzig hit back to draw with Atalanta thanks to own goal
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Atalanta - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 7, 2022 Atalanta's Teun Koopmeiners in action with RB Leipzig's Angelino REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Atalanta - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 7, 2022 RB Leipzig's Andre Silva misses a penalty REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
08 Apr 2022 04:42AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 04:55AM)
RB Leipzig needed an own goal by Davide Zappacosta to salvage a 1-1 draw in an absorbing Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta at the RB Arena on Thursday.

Luis Muriel's individual effort after 17 minutes gave the Italian side the lead as he cut into the box and evaded two challenges before sending a powerful shot past Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The hosts improved after halftime and got their equaliser just before the hour mark. Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved Andre Silva's penalty and denied Willi Orban from the rebound but could not keep out Zappacosta's header from the resulting corner.

Both teams hit the woodwork twice and Atalanta defender Merih Demiral cleared Nordi Mukiele's shot off the goal line in stoppage time.

Leipzig travel to Bergamo for the second leg next Thursday.

 

Source: Reuters

