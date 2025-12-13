Leipzig lose ground in title race with 3-1 loss at Union Berlin

BERLIN, Dec 12 : Second-placed RB Leipzig slipped up with a 3-1 loss at Union Berlin on Friday for their third Bundesliga defeat of the season and missed the chance to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig stay on 29 points, eight behind Bayern who can extend their advantage with a home win over bottom side Mainz 05 on Sunday when Borussia Dortmund, third on 28, visit Freiburg.

Leipzig never really found their footing in the first half and Union had the best chance on the stroke of halftime when Janik Haberer's effort with his knee sailed narrowly wide.

Oliver Burke, however, did not miss as he unleashed a left-foot shot into the top corner that left goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi frozen on the spot in the 57th to put the hosts in front.

Leipzig's Tidiam Gomis, who came on in the 59th, drew the visitors level a minute later, scoring with a powerful low shot but their joy only lasted three minutes as Union went back in front with Ilyas Ansah's close-range header.

Tim Skarke sealed the home side's win in stoppage time to lift Union to eighth place on 18 points.