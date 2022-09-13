Logo
Leipzig midfielder Laimer out for weeks with ankle injury: Club
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - April 2, 2022 RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler/Files

13 Sep 2022 04:21PM (Updated: 13 Sep 2022 04:48PM)
BERLIN: RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer will be out for several weeks following an ankle ligament injury, the German club said on Tuesday (Sep 13).

The Austria international, who had been close to a deal with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago and had also been linked with a move to Liverpool, was injured in Leipzig's 3-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

"Konrad Laimer injured his left ligament in the 3-0 home win against Borussia Dortmund last Saturday and will be sidelined for several weeks," the club said in a statement.

Leipzig, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, brought in coach Marco Rose last week.

He replaced predecessor Domenico Tedesco who had been sacked following the team's bad league start and their 4-1 home loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League last week.

Source: Reuters

