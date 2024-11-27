Logo
Leipzig own goal sends Inter top of Champions League
Leipzig own goal sends Inter top of Champions League

Leipzig own goal sends Inter top of Champions League

Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v RB Leipzig - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 26, 2024 RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba scores Inter Milan's first with an own goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

27 Nov 2024 06:08AM
MILAN : An own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba gave Inter Milan a 1-0 home win in the Champions League on Tuesday as the Italian champions provisionally moved top of the standings.

Inter took the lead in the 27th minute after Lukeba turned the ball into Leipzig's own net following Federico Dimarco's free kick.

Unbeaten Inter top the table with 13 points from five games, one point above second-placed Barcelona - who beat Brest 3-0 in a simultaneous kickoff - and then Liverpool, who host defending champions Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Leipzig are still in search of their first points of the league phase after five consecutive losses in the competition.

Source: Reuters

